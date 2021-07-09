CEO Modi's 'Recapitalisation' Will Work Only If It Delivers Governance

PM Modi's response to this crisis as an agile CEO is at display. While the sacking of 12 ministers is an indirect admission of failure, the cost has been imposed on someone else. By doing so he has not only punished so called non performers but also pushed some of the senior leaders who were not fully beholden to him.



Modi was swift in sidelining LK Advani and many of his contemporaries soon after he became PM in 2014. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dr Harshvardhan and Prakash Javadekar are among those who grew during Vajpayee-Advani era.

Purely from the union government perspective, the Vajpayee era comes to an end with latest actions. Except Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, the core team is now mostly of Modi loyalists. During the last term, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharati and Maneka Gandhi were ejected.

In the current dispensation after Narendra Singh Tomar and Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal are next in the order of seniority but the latest round of work allocation shows they are stuck. Both have been divested of more important portfolios. Surely, as of now there is no promotion for them.

We have seen the emergence of functionaries like Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav and Anurag Thakur. The CEO is banking on young blood and their loyalty has already been tried and tested.