Can Bhim Army Take on Yogi Adityanath through a Historical Jat-Dalit Alliance?

This is seen as a significant departure by the young firebrand from traditional perceptions in his community about Jat landowners in western Uttar Pradesh as oppressors of landless Dalit cultivators and Singh as the one who at the time of the Janata government formation in 1977 stopped Jagjivan Ram from becoming the first prime minister from the lowest rung in the caste hierarchy. It may well be indicative of the new political winds blowing on the eve of the UP state assembly polls and the change in social equations across western Uttar Pradesh over the decades.

Such accolades from leaders of Dalit political outfits are usually reserved for their icons like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram and to be directed at the Jat stalwart regarded unfavourably till not too long ago cannot but have serious political implications.

There is little doubt that by doing so the Bhim Army chief is clearly sending a message to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhury, grandson of Charan Singh as well as Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav whose father Mulayam Singh Yadav was politically mentored by the peasant patriarch. Both leaders have recently struck an electoral pact for the coming UP assembly polls that has incorporated several smaller caste based regional parties. This grand alliance with just a few months left for the elections has clearly emerged as the main political opponent of the ruling BJP.