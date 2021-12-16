UP Polls: Akhilesh Announces Alliance With Estranged Uncle Shivpal Yadav's Party

The relationship between the two leaders had deteriorated in 2016 after Akhilesh Yadav, then the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had sacked Shivpal Singh Yadav. While Akhilesh went to become the SP president in 2017, Shivpal formed his own party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP's Akshay Yadav had lost the Firozabad seat as Shivpal Yadav had played spoiler. Shivpal secured 91,869 votes, while the BJP won the Firozabad seat by a handsome margin of 28,000 votes. The loss was an embarrassing one as the seat had been a traditional stronghold of the Yadav family, with Akhilesh Yadav winning it in 2009 and Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay winning it in 2014.

Besides Firozabad, PSPL candidates had made their presence felt in Lok Sabha seats like Sultanpur, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, and Banda.