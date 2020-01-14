Citizens Must Abide By Constitution, And Rulers Are Citizens First

The expression “constitutional morality” does not appear in any provision of the Constitution but has been explained by jurists and courts to mean its “core principles” as spelt out in carefully selected words and phrases used in the preamble to the Constitution.

Citing these principles as ingredients of constitutional morality, the Supreme Court has spoken of the state’s obligation to always keep constitutional morality over and above “majoritarian morality” (NS Johar, 2018).

Is this judicial injunction being adhered to on the ground? Very unfortunately the situation these days is the other way round and majoritarian morality is being conspicuously given precedence over constitutional morality.

The fundamental duties of citizens were incorporated in the Constitution by its 42nd amendment made in 1976, along with the addition of the word “secular” to the prefatory description of the country in the preamble. The two additions were indeed interlinked and have to be read as parts of a compact whole—only a faithful fulfillment of the duties mandated can make the state truly secular in terms of the Constitution.