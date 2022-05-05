Tunnel From Pakistan Found in Jammu, Terror Attack on Amarnath Yatra Foiled: BSF

The underground burrow was found during a massive anti-tunneling operation launched in the region after two JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu's Sunjwan on 22 April. It was established during an investigation that the terrorists had entered India from somewhere in Samba, news agency ANI reported.

"With the detection of this tunnel, BSF-Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath yatra," BSF DIG SPS Sandhu was quoted as saying by PTI.

The tunnel is being examined in detail, and an alert has been sounded in the Jammu region.

In a statement, the BSF said that four other such tunnels have been detected in the past 1.5 years.