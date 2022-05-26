Bihar Caste Census: Nitish Kumar’s Goal Is To Keep the BJP Guessing

Nitish Kumar is all set to convene an all-party meeting to reach a political consensus on the contentious caste-based census in Bihar. The meeting is likely to take place on 27 May.

While Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected the demands for such a census at the national level for obvious reasons, arch rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav has backed the census, which would enable the government to work for the development of weaker sections of society.

Both Nitish and Lalu, socialist leaders born out of the Jayaprakash Narayan movement, are stalwart OBC leaders of the state.

Speculation is rife in Bihar about Nitish making up his mind for another switch to the Mahagathbandhan camp. The recent CBI raids on the Yadav family are being linked to the growing bonhomie between the two.