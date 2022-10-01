Beyond Theory: How Has Systemic Violence Evolved Through Human History?

For quite some years now, I have wondered to what extent the definitions of 'power' by recent theorists have to do with the fact that these intellectuals live in spaces where they are not likely to get their faces smashed. Definitions of violence fare a bit better at their hands, but still seem to be shaped by a similar ‘safe’ experience of life.

Let us start with power. Despite what the hoi polloi might believe, it is commonly and correctly accepted in thinking circles that power is not the same as force. Actually, as various theorists have argued, when force has to be applied, it is the sign of the fraying of power.