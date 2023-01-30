As a Jamia Alumnus, I Feel It's Not the Place to Screen BBC's Modi Documentary

As someone who witnessed the 2002 Gujarat violence from a distance as well as watched anti-Muslim hate unfold more closely as a journalist in the last decade, I am convinced that there is nothing extraordinarily revealing in this documentary except a secret report funded by the UK government on Gujarat violence.

However, merely having nothing new does not undermine the importance of the documentary. The work of documentation is vital to writing history; preserving the memory of violence is essential to making a better society. Perhaps for this reason, Germany still has a holocaust memorial; it does not want its citizens to forget the horror unleashed by Hitler in the name of ethnic cleansing.

It would be apt to quote Susan Sontag, the American writer and political activist, here, "All memory is individual, unreproducible - it dies with each person. What is called collective memory is not a remembering but a stipulating: that this is important, and this is the story about how it happened, with the pictures that lock the story in our minds."

BBC and all those involved in the production of this documentary must be applauded for their courage in bringing out something important. Irrespective of the impact.