‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ Subrata Roy’s Journey to ‘Disgrace’

According to reports, the two companies raised money in excess of Rs 20,000 crore from nearly three crore people all across the country. Under the scheme, investors were promised a bumper return in ten years.

SEBI’s ruling was that for any company raising money from more than 50 people through bonds, a prior approval from the market regulator was mandatory. Since Sahara did not have such approval, it was in violation of existing provisions.

Sahara officials, however, would argue that they had the approval to raise money from the ministry of corporate affairs. The matter reached the Supreme Court and the apex court ruled in favour of SEBI in August 2012. The Sahara group was asked to deposit Rs 24,000 crore with the SEBI within 90 days.