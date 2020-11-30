As the Rich-Poor Gap Worsens, Does Q2 Recovery Help Recession?

The comic Norm MacDonald has a classic routine about party conversations, and how he doesn’t have anything knowledgeable to talk about. So, when someone starts talking about the state of the economy, Norm says “that deficit, that sure is bad.” That’s all that he knows about the economy – the deficit is bad.

Most of us are like Norm, when it comes to the GDP – if it’s growing at eight percent, it must be good, five percent is not good, and -7.5 percent is surely pretty bad.

The ‘bad’ is where we are at in the latest official figures, for the second quarter of this fiscal. For the inebriated quarters, they mean something else, but in the world of finance it is a three-month long period. In this case, we are talking about GDP clocked between July and September this year.