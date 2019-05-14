How Science Has Destroyed Foundation of Golwalkar’s Idea of India

The idea that a nation must have one culture, one language, one race and one religion is hardly original to the Sangh Parivar. In the 1920s and ’30s, while the Hindutva ideology was taking shape in India, a similar power was rising in the West.

‘Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer’ was the rallying cry of the Nazis. The Race Spirit, which Golwalkar invokes multiple times and according to him will awaken and subjugate the “foreign races”, is equivalent to the German Volksgeist, as Christophe Jaffrelot argues.

Genetics, however, teaches us that there are no pure races. Even those who think of themselves as Aryan carry more than 50% of their DNA from the Out-of-Africa First Indians. There is no master race or sons of the soil. No one among us belongs to a “foreign race”. We are all migrants.

However, if we were to follow the Sangh’s logic, who among us has a better claim to the ownership of the land than the rest?

“Ideally it should be a tribal woman because she is most likely to be carrying the deepest-rooted and widest spread mtDNA lineage in India today, M2. In a genetic sense, she would represent all of our history, with very little left out.”

