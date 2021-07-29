Blinken’s Message: India Must Step Up to Become a Reliable US Partner

As is usual in events such as the recent visit of the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to New Delhi, we only get sketchy details of the outcome. We do have official statements and the like, but they almost never tell the whole story.

We know that Blinken came to New Delhi, had meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and then jetted off to Kuwait. But perhaps what happened outside the official meetings brings out the flavour of the brief visit better.

The most revealing is an interview he gave to Zakka Jacob of News18, where he clarified that the US vision of the Quadrilateral grouping (Quad) is that it “is not a military alliance” but “a group of like-minded democracies”, whose principal goals, currently, are to provide COVID-19 vaccines for the region, deal with climate change and assure maritime security to infrastructure projects.