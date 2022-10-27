DU Alum, Top IAS Officer: Jitendra Narain, Accused in Andaman Sex-for-Jobs Case

Jitendra Narain, one of the bureaucrats accused in the sex-for-jobs scandal in Andaman Nicobar Islands, is a St Stephen's alumnus, who has held high offices in the Delhi government, and other central ministries.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing allegations of gang rape and sexual assault against former Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain and Labour Comissioner RL Rishi has found key evidence, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, 27 October, citing sources.