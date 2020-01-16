Amazon CEO’s Many Battles in India: Vendors, Government & Ambani

I got two WhatsApp messages this morning, from a friend who is a big fan of PM Modi. One was a forward which asked people to rise up against the evil economic terrorist Jeff Bezos of Amazon. The second was a viral video of the same Bezos predicting that the 21st century is going to be an “Indian Century.” I suspect, he sent me the second video as a counter to my messages about the terrible state of the Indian economy. Bezos’ statement tickled his nationalist vanity and validated his own sense of the momentous greatness of Modinomics.

So, how is it that two contradictory messages could have come out of the same ecosystem? It is a reflection of the complex battle that is going on in the multi-billion-dollar world of Indian retail, between global e-commerce giants, Indian e-commerce companies and the brick & mortar shop owners. And, the war will be won by whoever has the Modi government on its side.