AGR Dues & Retrospective Tax: Moving on From Flawed Decisions

It is often said, “it’s not how we make mistakes, but how we correct them that defines us.”

In a span of a month, the Central government has taken two bold steps, made course corrections and administered a twin boost to the economy. The first is related to scrapping and rolling back the controversial 2012 retrospective tax that had landed the country in an ugly legal spat with the UK’s telecom giant Vodafone and the oil major Cairn. The second concerned a package of reforms designed to inject fresh life into the ailing telecom sector gasping for breath.

Let us look briefly at both.