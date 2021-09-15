Relief for Telecom Sector: Cabinet Okays 4-Year Moratorium on AGR Dues, 100% FDI

A moratorium of four years has been approved for the dues of telecom service providers.

"Those who avail of the moratorium, will have to pay interest on the moratorium amount at MCLR + 2 percent rate," the Union minister announced.

The cabinet has also permitted 100 percent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) through automatic route in the telecom sector.

"This will pave way for large-scale investments in the telecom sector. Investment means employment – more the investment, more the employment," Vaishnaw said, ANI reported.