Relief for Telecom Sector: Cabinet Okays 4-Year Moratorium on AGR Dues, 100% FDI
The Union Cabinet has approved a relief package for the financially-strapped telecom sector.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 15 September, approved a relief package for the financially-strapped telecom sector, a move that will benefit companies such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio.
"In the telecom sector, nine structural reforms and five process reforms have been approved by the cabinet. These reforms will change the framework of the entire telecom sector. They will deepen and broaden the industry," Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press conference, news agency ANI reported.
The reforms proposed under the package include the granting of moratorium on unpaid dues, redefining AGR, and changes in the norms for spectrum sharing.
As part of the package, all non-telecom revenue will be taken out of AGR. Spectrum sharing has been permitted and will be completely free.
"There was a regime of heavy interest, penalty & interest on penalty on payment of license fees, spectrum user charges & all kinds of charges. It has been rationalised today. Annual compounding (of interest) will be done instead of monthly compounding."Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw as quoted by ANI
A moratorium of four years has been approved for the dues of telecom service providers.
"Those who avail of the moratorium, will have to pay interest on the moratorium amount at MCLR + 2 percent rate," the Union minister announced.
The cabinet has also permitted 100 percent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) through automatic route in the telecom sector.
"This will pave way for large-scale investments in the telecom sector. Investment means employment – more the investment, more the employment," Vaishnaw said, ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
