With Winter Ahead, How Do We Tackle the Stubble Burning Issue?

The Supreme Court on Friday, 16 October, appointed Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, a former judge of the apex court, to act as a one-man monitoring committee to prevent stubble burning in states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh that leads to air pollution in Delhi.

The Lokur panel shall submit its report fortnightly to the apex court, the SC said, reported news agency PTI.

The decision comes in light of winter approaching and concerns once again arising of the usual – smog choking the capital city. There is certainly an urgent need to deal with the issue of stubble burning by farmers in nearby states. Keeping this in mind, the National Cadet Corps, the National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts will be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and UP, PTI further reported.

But can this issue even be resolved, and what can the government do to curb it? We dive into some of these basic questions.