5G Auction: Can India Really Afford to Squander Hard-Earned Resources on BSNL?

The 5G electromagnetic spectrum is the most valuable natural resource today for the fast-emerging global digital economy and society. India cannot miss this bus any longer if it wants to be a significant economic power or wishes to have a serious crack at making itself a $10-trillion economy.

The government, the custodian of common resources, is the owner of the 5G spectrum’s 700 MHz, 3 GHz and 26 GHz bands. But the government has to allocate it to businesses to build a 5G services network and deliver services thereon. Unsold spectrum is spectrum lost.

The government has not been able to get the monkey of 2G notional loss off its back for the last five years. It has been trying to sell the 5G spectrum at prices exceeding Rs 5 trillion since 2018, without any success. Finally, this time, with some reduction in spectrum prices and by abolishing spectrum usage charges, the government could put up a 5G spectrum for sale on 15 June.