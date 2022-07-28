5G Spectrum Auctions Enter Day 3; 10th Round of Bidding Underway

Vaishnaw expressed happiness at the response received for the coveted 700 MHz band, which did not find any takers in the last two auctions held in 2016 and 2021.

"The sector is coming with new energy and that is reflected in response to 5G auctions," Vaishnaw told reporters on Wednesday.

Firms run by tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gautam Adani as well as Vodafone Idea had put in bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore on the opening day on Tuesday when four rounds were held, and incremental demand for airwaves came in five rounds held on Wednesday.