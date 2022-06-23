'I Was Kicked Out Of An Uber Just Because of My Gender': Miss Trans Pakistan

Shyraa Roy, a 26-year-old trans woman from Pakistan made history when she was crowned the first Miss Trans Pakistan. This singer-turned-beauty pageant-winner spoke to The Quint and shared her experience.

At 15, she realised that she identified as a girl but was too scared to tell her family. She was physically abused by her father and uncles for behaving or doing things which, according to them, only women could do.

Only after she turned 22 did she come out as a transgender woman to her family. Her parents took her to psychiatrists and when nothing worked she was thrown out of the house without money, food, and water.

The struggle didn't end there. Today, Shyraa is Miss Trans Pakistan and she says this title has changed a lot of things for her. She will be representing her country in Miss Trans Word in Thailand.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty