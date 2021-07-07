Militant Attacks Rise in Kashmir as Srinagar Inches Closer to Delhi

However, from 19 June onwards—when the Union Home Secretary extended an invitation to J&K-based political parties to participate in all party meetings in New Delhi—till date, four civilians and two policemen have been killed in separate militant attacks across the Valley.

On 27 June, in what was the first instance of militants deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu.

The explosions occurred around 1:40 am, within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building in the technical area of the airport, manned by the IAF in Satwari, on the outskirts of Jammu. The second one was on the ground.

According to the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh, the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit is suspected to have been behind the sensational drone attack. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar also said that drones are a “new technical threat”.

The IGP added that while security agencies had jointly reviewed the situation, all security installations and Line of Control (LoC) in the Valley were on high alert.

The Jammu region has been already on high alert after back-to-back drone movements. The administration has also disallowed the use of drone cameras in many parts of the UT, including Srinagar.