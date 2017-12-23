Christmas Cheer: How This Brit Couple is Saving India’s Donkeys

When the dispute with the neighbours escalated, Jean approached the local municipal corporation for help. It was after the government intervened and granted land for the shelter in Dhankot that ‘Asswin Project’ came to be. Bob had retired from his job by then, and joined Jean full time.

“Everyone thinks I am the leader, but Jean is the boss,” says Bob. Jean doesn’t dispute the claim; in fact, she feels proud of it.

I teased her a bit by asking how many donkeys can she save. Unblinkingly the ‘bawse’ looked me in the eye and said, “I am never gonna give up. Once I start something I will see it all the way through. I do the best I can for all the animals I try to rescue and take care of.”