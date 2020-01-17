Why ‘Working Mom’ is an Incongruous Phrase and How to Ask For Help

Statistics paint a rather dismal picture. Did you know? 43% of highly qualified women with children are leaving careers or off-ramping for a period of time.

Motherhood comes at a price, and that price is often our professional lives – especially in a society like ours where women are expected to bear the responsibility of child rearing, often with little co-parenting support. Examples of co-parenting are far and few, men find refuge in being overwhelmed with professional demands and the added burden of being primary providers.

For that matter, in life, everything comes at a price. You only have to be willing to pay it.