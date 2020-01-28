Shaheen Bagh – A Revolution in the Making, Sans Biryani and Rs 500

At a time when India needs its leaders to stand in opposition to the ruling party, BJP, the four ‘dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh have taken centrestage to show seasoned politicians what leadership really means.

On 26 January, India’s 71st Republic Day, these ‘dadis’ unfurled the national flag – a deeply symbolic act. And, this is the maneuvre adopted by the women at Shaheen Bagh – to use the symbols of the nation as a mirror for the not-so-democratic decisions made by the ruling party.

Yet, ‘real’ politicians call them ‘tutored’, ‘fighting proxies for men’ – reducing them to mere puppets who are incapable of making independent decisions and political choices.

However, the women have achieved what the combined opposition could not – strengthening the country’s spine and questioning the establishment.