The Tigers of Tadoba: The Wild’s Guide to Having a Good Life

In a world where life can often feel like a circus with too many clowns and not enough popcorn, there exists a species that seems to have cracked the code to the good life: tigers in India.

Yes, you read it right! While we humans are busy navigating the complexities of existence, our striped feline friends are lounging in luxury, enjoying perks that would make even the most pampered socialite green with envy.

Ever since my return from Pench and Tadoba National Parks in central India, I have been praying fervently to be reincarnated as a tiger in a national park in my next life, where my only worries would be to finding a shady corner to nap and avoiding pesky tourists’ cameras.