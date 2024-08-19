The Case for Private FM Stations Broadcasting News in India

As a radio host, I've always found myself at the intersection of entertainment and information, serving as a bridge between the world of music, humour, and the pressing realities of our times. But there's one critical aspect of communication that I’ve been barred from sharing freely: the news.

Let me take you back to an evening in Srinagar. I was on-air, sharing stories and songs that resonated with our listeners. Suddenly, news broke of a major government coalition collapsing. Phones lit up, and listeners were buzzing with questions and comments. Yet, I felt the frustration of not being able to provide real-time updates or in-depth coverage of this pivotal event. Instead, our audience had to switch to other mediums, breaking the seamless connection we had established.

India's regulatory framework does not permit private FM and community radio stations to broadcast news. This policy, rooted in concerns over potential misuse and misinformation, has its justifications. However, in an era where information is the new currency, this restriction feels increasingly anachronistic. My listeners, who tune in for both entertainment and insight, often express their frustration over this limitation.

Currently, private FM stations in India are restricted from broadcasting news, a privilege solely held by All India Radio (AIR). This limitation stifles the diversity of voices and perspectives available to listeners.