How a Tamil Nadu Community Radio Station Has Been Taking Climate Change Head On

When Pavithra, a radio jockey, stepped into the station of Tamil Nadu's first community radio, she was surprised to find that the studio was not air-conditioned and had just one microphone and two chairs.

"We are fighting climate change. So, we practice what we preach. We can eliminate audio in the ambiance in many ways, and polluting the environment need not be the only way," said Project Chief Executive Officer of the radio station, Muthukumarawami.

The radio station, called Kalanjiam Samuga Vanoli, was established fourteen years ago by the Development of Humane Action (DHAN) Foundation in the coastal village of Vizhuthamavadi in Nagapattinam, roughly 320 kilometres to the south of Chennai.