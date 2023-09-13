Why I Felt Fear and Hope While Watching Documentary on Ravish Kumar

This is not a review. This is a thank you letter to Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla from a young journalist (Well, it’s been five years in the industry but I hope I can still call myself that. Sigh).

A "thank you" for making a film that serves as a reminder to the dangers a democracy's fourth estate stares at in times of religious polarisation and dogmatic nationalism.

(Spoilers ahead)

In ‘While We Watched’, filmmaker Shukla follows journalist and popular TV news anchor Ravish Kumar as he grapples to hold on to the old-world principles of news. Against the backdrop of a crumbling newsroom (quite literally, more on that later), he wonders whether his journalism is still relevant.