Even Delhi Heat Couldn’t Deter Prof Sunil Kumar: A Student Recalls

As a teacher, Professor Kumar had a gift for storytelling, yet he was also a speaker who demanded critical engagement. The end of each class session always looked somewhat the same: the chalkboard completely covered in writing, Professor Kumar’s shirt caked in chalk dust, and all of our minds buzzing with questions that the lecture had beckoned us to try and answer. After class, Professor Kumar could usually be found sitting in his office or sipping coffee outside of the Arts Faculty canteen, where students would seek him out for conversation. He was unfailingly generous with his time in these situations, even when it was clear that he had other pressing business to attend to, which he often did.

This, I feel, was one of Professor Kumar’s most remarkable qualities: his respect for and generosity towards his graduate students, whether his own or those who came from other universities. During my time at DU, I remember him entertaining countless students in his office--engaging with their ideas, listening to them share their experiences in the archive, and giving advice on how they might go forward in their academic careers.