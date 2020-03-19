Coronavirus Panic or My Parents, Who Will Drive Me Crazy First?

PM Modi has advised senior citizens to stay home but my parents think they are immune to everything and live in an apocalypse bunker. Basically, my parents—like your parents—know what is best not only for their progeny but also for the entire world’s progeny. And they know how to rub it in. Like that time in Hong Kong when we had packed for spring (shorts and tees) and were greeted with rains and Indian-style winters. You should have seen my mother’s smug expressions while lending me her jacket. My parents had packed for winters, despite our repeated pleas that all weather apps showed sunny, toasty days.

Now, with their all-knowing stance firmly in place, my parents have given the “come home” ultimatum.

Before you, dear reader, begin to think of my parents as a peerless paragon of parental love and virtue, let me educate you a little. Hang on, they are not monsters. But they are not angels either!

Sample this, father calls each one of us three times a day to ask what we have eaten and how it was prepared. Not because he has any special love for us but because he’s genuinely bored at that time. The moment something or someone else emerges to entertain him: a household help, a visitor, a factory worker, or even a random person, he disconnect immediately with a hurried “Ok, bye”. You could be in the middle of an intense heart-to-heart conversation about your life, the visitor who has come seeking some chai and snacks under the garb of asking haal-chaal is more important.