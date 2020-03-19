Northeast Delhi Violence: Why We Cannot & Should Not ‘Move On’

The fifth case was that of a handicapped Muslim youth, who again was confined to a hand-pedalled rickshaw (much like my first case). His father had brought him to us, to complain that a small paan shop operated by the boy had been ransacked and razed to the ground, thus leaving him with no means of livelihood. I asked him to estimate the ‘loss’ to his business, as required by the claim form: he confided that he had had only about Rs 200-300 kept in the stall (which was stolen), and some leaves and paan which would not be worth more than Rs 1500. The stall itself was demolished. He hoped the government would reimburse this loss.

Since this small an amount would likely not be worth either the paperwork or the wait, we decided to recommend his case to the SCBA to arrange for some ad hoc payment from donations being collected from the legal community.

The procedure the group had evolved for this required a spot inspection to be conducted by one of the volunteer advocates, and photos to be collected and witness statements to be recorded from neighbours who could vouch for the credibility of the claim. Accordingly, I accompanied the man (a young chap called Shamshaad) and his father (who pushed along his hand-rickshaw) to the spot half a kilometre or so down the road, where the paan stall had once stood. It was barely 30 metres outside a Hindu temple. Curiously, even though around 8-10 people vouched for the facts, only one was willing to sign a witness statement – even though I took pains to explain that this was not for any court case or police case (or even claim to be made with the government) but only for our volunteer group’s own record.

Shamshaad had an old picture of the stall (attached). I took photos of what was left of the spot today (also attached). He was hoping to get relief of about Rs 15,000 to restart his stall.