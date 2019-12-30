Will NPR Boost Welfare Policy-Making As Claimed by the Govt?

Amid ongoing country-wide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Union Cabinet approved over Rs 3,941.35 crores for updating the National Population Register (NPR). A significant number of scholars have objected to the collection of data for the NPR due to its alleged linkage with the NRC.

Nonetheless, in a recent interview to ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the NPR database will help the central and state governments in implementing social welfare policies.

In this piece, I argue that the minister’s claim is antithetical to the facts available in the public domain. Subsequently, I contend that updating the NPR database will not necessarily assist in the effective implementation of social welfare policies in India.