My ‘Vaccine’ Against the Pandemic of Fast Fashion & Discount Sales

As the influences got more complex their translation into my personal style could no longer be literal. I went from recreating looks of people I looked up to, to focusing on how clothes made me feel and what they helped me channel.

My wardrobe, curated very slowly and very deliberately, began to take the shape of a personal museum of my growth and my journey. I followed the runways avidly but could never get myself to take cues from them because clothes had become a way for me to keep in touch with every single person I am and used to be – to break the strictures of time and space and assimilate the intangible riches of the world into a couple of cupboards.

My closet is also a physical manifestation of memories and an unconventional library of stories. I can walk in and pick up a piece of clothing at random and it will transport me to the places I wore it - bringing back feelings, tastes, smells, and sights that I had no idea were still lurking in my mind. To throw away any of one of these pieces would be to throw away more than I can account for.