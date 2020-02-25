In a turn of events, I took my parents to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

My parents are among those X-generation Indians who turn a blind eye towards anything that does not affect them or they may not understand or defies their ‘normal’.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan deals with a topic, i.e homosexuality, that has been misinterpreted and/or lacks representation in Bollywood. The film through humour and pretty many monologues opens the conversation of same-sex relationships and more importantly their social acceptance in a country like India.