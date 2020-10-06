Muharram 2020: What My Karbala Pilgrimage Taught Me About ‘Sabr’

I went with a group of pilgrims and we landed in the city of Najaf where the shrine of the Ali ibn Abu Talib, the fourth Caliph of Islam, is located.

‘Hazrat Ali’ – as we call him – is considered the first imam by the Twelver Shias. The word ‘Shiian-i Ali’ actually means ‘friends or followers of Ali’, and this became the name of a sect of Islam in later years.

The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali’s son who refused to accept the alliance of Yezid is well-known. Imam Husain refused to accept Yezid as the Caliph of Islam after the death of the latter’s father, Muawiyah, who was the first Umayyad Caliph.

To avoid confrontation, Husain left Medina for Mecca, and later from Mecca to Kufa in Iraq. He was accompanied by his family. Later, when it became certain that there was going to be a confrontation, some friends joined him.