COVID-19: How Doomsday Fears Led Kashmiris to A Shrine At Midnight

When the night began to embrace Kashmir in its deep, mysterious and lately conspiratorial hug on Wednesday, 25 March, there was a knock.

My sister, pale, harrowed, stuttering in an ominous tone, appeared at the door: They are assembling at the shrine, she said.

I live on a hillock in the town of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in central Kashmir, who is known equally popularly among Muslims and Pandits and across the broader world of historians who have studied Sufism and Central Asia as Alamdar-e-Kashmir, one of the pioneers of Islam in the Himalayan region.

I am extremely fortunate to have found a home on a hill which faces the majestic shrine, burnt to ashes twice in its history but having emerged stronger from every such setback.

Sister had not yet finished when the sounds of distant conversations in the main market near the shrine, and nearly half dozen mosques surrounding it, started turning into a collective roar.