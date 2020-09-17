This Mahalaya Kolkata is Set For Most Unique Puja in Living Memory

Though time may have robbed some grandeurs of the Sovabazar Palace, the core of Durga Puja tradition still holds good here. As per the tradition, even today, no Durga idol in Kolkata is immersed into the river Ganga on the day of the Bijoya Dashami, until the idol of the palace is immersed.

Spiritual guru Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, and poet Rabindranath Tagore were visitors to this palace along with many more illustrious individuals. The palace also played host to the imperial India’s rulers, such as Robert Clive and Governor General Warren Hastings during Durga Puja.

William Prinsep and other British painters have immortalised those visits through their paintings.