Doctors Hold Medical Camp for Protesting Farmers, Twitter Applauds

Amid the ongoing Dilli Chalo protests, farmers from all over the country are assembling at the national capital to stage a demonstration against the three farm bills that have been introduced by the government.

Naturally, a crowd in thousands is going to gather in a very small cluster which could prove fatal considering the coronavirus situation in the country now. This has led doctors of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Safdergunj hospital and Hindu Rao hospital to conduct medical check-ups for the farmers. In a tweet by Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, former President of AIIMS, he talks about how a medical camp has been set up at the Singhu border (near Haryana). He also mentioned that camps will be set up at all protest sites so as to ensure maximum protection for the demonstrators.

The doctors are also providing masks and social distancing guidelines to the farmers along with COVID-19 tests.