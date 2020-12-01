Doctors Hold Medical Camp for Protesting Farmers, Twitter Applauds

The team of doctors comes from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Doctors and farmers at a medical camp at Singhu border.
Amid the ongoing Dilli Chalo protests, farmers from all over the country are assembling at the national capital to stage a demonstration against the three farm bills that have been introduced by the government.

Naturally, a crowd in thousands is going to gather in a very small cluster which could prove fatal considering the coronavirus situation in the country now. This has led doctors of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Safdergunj hospital and Hindu Rao hospital to conduct medical check-ups for the farmers. In a tweet by Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, former President of AIIMS, he talks about how a medical camp has been set up at the Singhu border (near Haryana). He also mentioned that camps will be set up at all protest sites so as to ensure maximum protection for the demonstrators.

The doctors are also providing masks and social distancing guidelines to the farmers along with COVID-19 tests.

This gesture by the doctors has been received very well by people on Twitter who have appreciated the support and solidarity the doctors are showing towards the farmers.

In a statement to ANI, a doctor said, “We should conduct COVID-19 test here. If there's any possibility of a super spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous.”

The farmers have been protesting for several days now, and will continue to do so until their demands are heard. It is believed that the Centre will hold a talk with some farmers to address their issues today.

Published: 

