‘Big Brother’ to ‘Saffron Burden’: Instagram Artists Take On CAA

Art speaks louder than slogans. While India undergoes socio-political turmoil and students from universities all over India protest against the Amended Citizenship Act, artists on Instagram are expressing their dissent through art.

Several graphic illustrators and artists on Instagram have been sharing artwork, posters and comic strips slamming the government’s decision to implement the Citizen Amendment Bill despite the public uproar. While some are arguing the ‘saffronisation’ of India with vivid colours and graphic sketches, others are urging people to speak up against it by (literally) drawing striking parallels.