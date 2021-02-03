Why Are Indian Muslim Dissenters Seen As a ‘Threat’ to the State?

What should you view it as, if not a vendetta against a Muslim man, to ‘put him in his place’? Not only Faruqui but his four friends, Priyam Vyas, Prakhar Vyas, Nalin Yadav and Edwin Anthony have also been kept in custody, on the basis of their association with him. ‘Collateral damage’ as they say, where you need to put three Hindus in jail, for the sake of keeping one Muslim behind bars.

“Hindu khhatre mein hain” anyone? This seems like a ploy to not only silence vocal Indian Muslims, but also isolate them in the long run. It is a systematic plan to turn a man into a pariah, so that he is socially ostracised and considered a liability by people around him. The vicious targeting of Faruqui is not only aimed at teaching him a ‘lesson’, but to serve as a deterrent for any such attempts in the future.