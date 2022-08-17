'Indian Matchmaking S2': Partner-Hunting Desis in a 'Kaun Zyada Indian' Contest

These partner-hunting Indian Americans are not “confused desis,” a term that is frequently used in South Asian studies and diaspora studies. They are “complacent desis”: Too smug, too snooty, foolishly nostalgic, and painstakingly one-dimensional! Because they are so engrossed in the “Kaun Banega Zyada Indian” contest, they have zero understanding of the fact that many young Indians who are living in India are way more rebellious, curious, and risk-taking than they can possibly be.

Not all but many Indians in 2022 are fiercely questioning the institution of marriage, living alone, ending unhappy marriages, remarrying, building and nurturing LGBTQ communities, talking about mental health and domestic violence, adopting children, adopting pets and plants, and whatnot!

On the other hand, in this show, a Manhattan woman cries about her ageing skin and eggs, and a Gujarati woman from North Carolina wants to “build an empire” with a Gujarati guy! And these folks want the world to believe they are the paragons of progress and modernity! Give me a break!