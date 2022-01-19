From Conrad to Delhi’s LSR Film Club: How Maria Couto Shaped My Life

The phone rang one afternoon in the fourth week of September 2021. A woman’s voice on the other side asked me to guess who it was. The voice didn’t sound familiar, and so I said, “I’m sorry I don’t know who this is.”

She said: “See you have completely forgotten me. I am an old friend and you have not kept up.”

I felt very guilty and curious at the same time. I couldn’t place the voice and I kept wondering who it could be and who could have called me.

I said somewhat feebly, “I am so sorry, I normally am in touch with friends … Please tell me who it is.”

And she revealed herself: “It is Mrs Couto, Ira and we have not been in touch for so long, though I know that you have come to Goa, but you have not contacted me … I won’t tell you who gave me your number.”