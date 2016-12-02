I Enjoyed Flying the Cheetah & Chetak but It’s Time To Let Them Go

(This story was originally published on 2 December 2016. It is being reposted in the wake of the Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crash near the Patnitop area in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on 21 September, in which two pilots lost their lives.)

A Cheetah (Lama) helicopter crashed at Sukna, West Bengal yesterday, 30 November 2016 during a routine sortie, killing three young officers of the Indian Army. A Junior Commissioned Officer is fighting for his life.

This comes a little over two years after another Indian Army Cheetah crashed near Bareilly, UP. There were three fatalities, again all officers.