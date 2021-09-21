ADVERTISEMENT
Army Chopper Crashes in J&K's Udhampur; 2 Pilots Injured, Taken to Hospital
A search team has been rushed to the area.
i
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter was forced to crash land near the Patnitop area in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, 21 September.
Two pilots were injured in the crash landing and were being evacuated to the hospital, the Army said.
A search team has been rushed to the area, news agency ANI reported.
India Today reported, quoting the police, that excessive fog in the area caused a reduction in visibility, which may have led to the accident.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
(With inputs from ANI and India Today.)
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT