I Voted Like a Hindu So Delhi Can Have Its Biryani & Eat It Too

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has served to fill that void in Delhi. And it’s exactly the reason for their huge success. Now with more than a resounding win for the Aam Aadmi Party and a well-deserved defeat for the BJP in yet another state, this time the capital of our country, maybe, we can put to rest the nationalist propaganda, at least for a while. The voters of Delhi have rejected the loud chants of Desh ke Gaddaron ko Goli Maaro Saalon Ko. The voters have also rejected the idea that Hindus are in any kind of danger if they choose development over communal polarisation.

Let the women in Shaheen Bagh, and the countless other protesters, that continue to fill the streets of our country, eat their biryani in peace. While the BJP can keep clinging to the results of the last two Lok Sabha elections to console themselves.

(Sumit Garg is an independent writer from Delhi. He tweets at @sumitinwords. This is a personal blog, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)