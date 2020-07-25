COVID & Costs: Modi Govt Must Cut Tariffs on Medical Imports 

The news about Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials moving to the third phase of a clinical trial is making everyone ecstatic. The stock market in particular is rewarding the shareholders of all the major pharmaceutical companies conducting the clinical trials. Price data from the US stock market show in a matter of four months, starting mid- March, stock prices of these companies went up between 27% and 400%.

Moderna Inc. up by 400%,

BioNTech by 228%,

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. by 100%,

Astra Zeneca by 46%,

Johnson & Johnson by 37%, and

Pfizer by 27%.

However, vaccines are not going to be available for the general public anytime before next year.

At the opposite extreme, a recent U.N. report suggests COVID-19 could push up to 132 million people into hunger, and if there is a reoccurrence during winter, it may further lead to starvation. IMF is suggesting because of the closure of business and lockdown, it is likely that the global growth will contract by -4.5%.