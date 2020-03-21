Coronavirus and Caste: Is Our Response to the Pandemic Casteist?

Public debates around coronavirus are largely revolving around the claim that the pandemic knows no race and class. The intent behind such messages is to counter racist assumptions and discriminations. However, ignoring and glossing over the questions of how different levels of vulnerabilities are produced during this crisis and the sole emphasis on ‘social distancing’ and ‘self-isolation’ reveals the caste and class blind nature of our socio-epidemiological understandings.

The measure prescribed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus is essentially isolating oneself by not going to crowded areas to shop, work or to indulge in leisure that requires the involvement of a group of people such as travel, going to a salon, or to a club, restaurant and so on.

Text messages from shopping complexes, departmental stores and app-based food delivery chains are assuring their customers that they do not have to move out of their home to avail these products and services.