Corona or No Corona, How 'Paas' Is Too 'Paas'?

In 2017, actor Zaira Wasim spoke about a gentleman, seated right behind her in an airplane, who kept moving his foot up and down her neck and back while she was “half-asleep”.

In 2016, actor Tina Dutta had called out another gentleman, seated behind her in the aircraft, for touching her inappropriately. Recently, a woman in China reportedly scared away a would-be sex offender by pretending to cough. Ahem.

In Italy, a gentleman was seen walking around wearing a huge disk to mark his personal space so people keep away. In Feb 2020, another gentleman in a metro had to squirt ketchup around him in a train so people around wouldn't invade his space. Of course, these two examples pushed the envelope a bit, but the times, they have suddenly sprung upon us a weird situation — a health crises that dictates social mores. Maybe to set a precedent for the future, Corona or no Corona?