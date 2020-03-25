21 Day Coronavirus Lockdown in India May Starve the Poor to Death

Despite pronouncements, governments in states with high levels of malnutrition such as Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Bihar have so far not delivered any additional rations to homes and this lockdown may well be the last straw.

However, some wealthier states of their own have initiated measures. Kerala’s ₹20,000 crore package includes advance pensions, cash grants, NREGA employment, subsidised meals, and home delivered dry rations for young children. In Delhi, cooked meals have commenced at night shelters. West Bengal will provide six months of rations. Rajasthan will deliver food packets to both those with and without ration cards. Uttar Pradesh, too, plans to give ₹1000 to all unorganised sector workers. In Tamil Nadu apart from cash, free rice, sugar, essential commodities and facemasks will soon be distributed from ration shops.