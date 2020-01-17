Why Sentiment on CAA Should be About the Ones Receiving Benefits

Now moving on to the NRC, it is interesting to see the ‘Mob mentality’ play out right before us, especially in light of numerous discussions and on-the-ground interviews. The Bandwagon Effect has seemingly dominated a large section of the protesters. And what’s unfortunate is that many educated individuals have also been plagued by this phenomenon!

At the outset, the guidelines for a nation-wide NRC simply do not exist. The NRC only exists for Assam, and that too under the auspices of the Supreme Court of India—the highest judicial body with a mandate of upholding the Constitution. Moreover, the context of Assam in which the NRC was implemented is extremely situation-specific. Thus, it is not safe to assume that if the NRC is implemented across India, it will follow the same guidelines as it does in Assam. In fact, it is safe to assume that the guidelines for the NRC will be based on the Citizenship Act of 1955, which clearly outlines the 5 ways to acquire Indian citizenship.

Additionally, if the government is creating a collated database of its citizens to determine their legality, why is it such an immense issue? The Social Contract that exists is between Indian citizens and the Indian government. Illegal immigrants are not Indians, and so the government is in the right to find out who and where they are. Jean-Jacques Rousseau would surely be turning in his grave!